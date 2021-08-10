Democrats call to include ‘documented Dreamers’ in reconciliation

Nearly two dozen House Democrats are calling on congressional leaders to include a pathway to citizenship not only for undocumented immigrants in their budget reconciliation measure, but also for foreign citizens who grew up in the U.S. legally.

In a letter sent late Monday and first obtained by CQ Roll Call, the lawmakers asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to establish a path to green cards for people raised and educated in the U.S. as dependents on their parents’ work visas — but who find themselves without status of their own upon turning 21.

Some of those people, particularly those originally from India and China, may have aged out of their parents’ visas while stuck waiting in a years-long backlog for a green card. Others may have been dependents on work visas that do not lead to a green card.

These young people, referred to as “documented Dreamers,” must then switch to student visas if they are in college, and then hope to find an employer to sponsor them for limited work visas. If they can’t, many have to leave their families and “self-deport” to a country they may not even remember.

They are also not covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides deportation protection and work permits only to those without legal immigration status.