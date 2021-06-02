Former immigration lawyers aim to cut through political noise

Kathy Manning, a former immigration lawyer for nearly two decades, had recently decided to run for office when she turned on the TV — and listened to politicians engage in immigration rhetoric.

As her frustration increased, she called up a friend, another immigration lawyer with whom she shared office space when running her solo firm in Greensboro, N.C.

“Have there been really dramatic changes in our immigration laws that I don't know about because I stopped practicing, or do they just not know what they're talking about?” Manning recalls asking. “He said, ‘No, they don't know what they're talking about.’ ”

Now the freshman Democrat is the one talking about immigration, standing out as one of the few congressional members with substantial experience practicing immigration law.

In a recent video interview with CQ Roll Call, Manning speaks easily about the slew of work visas available, such as O visas for those with extraordinary abilities and L visas for internal company transfers.