‘Dreamers’ advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million undocumented immigrants called "Dreamers," as well as many Temporary Protected Status holders and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients. But the Senate has not indicated when, if at all, it plans to vote.

The bill would likely face steep odds in that chamber, where 10 Republican votes are needed for a filibuster-proof majority unless Democrats manage to weave immigration provisions into a possible budget reconciliation bill, an option many lawmakers are backing.

The White House signaled its support for the bill on Friday when President Joe Biden met with six undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children and currently working under protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.