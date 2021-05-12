Bipartisan immigration talks thwarted by escalating migration

A bipartisan group of senators is plodding ahead with talks on comprehensive immigration overhaul legislation, but Republicans say they’re reluctant to sign onto any agreement unless the White House takes stronger action to stem migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans also want to see the Biden administration restart construction on the border wall before they’ll consider legal pathways Democrats want for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

“I don’t think they’re going to have a snowball’s chance in hell of doing that given the massive influx at the border,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “There’ll be no immigration reform until you get control of the border.”

The group of lawmakers, which usually include Graham, and Sens. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, among others, is next scheduled to meet late Wednesday afternoon, said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., one of the main negotiators.

Menendez is the main sponsor of White House-backed legislation that supports a pathway to citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants.