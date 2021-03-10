‘Dreamer,’ farmworker bills to test Senate waters on immigration

Congress has tried for decades to enact comprehensive immigration legislation without success, so starting next week the House will try a different strategy: passing a pair of more modest bills.

Democratic leaders hope that may help build momentum toward a larger overhaul effort pushed by the White House.

The two bills are easily expected to pass the House and would help provide legal status for two groups of undocumented immigrants: those brought to the U.S. by their parents and migrant farmworkers.

One bill would provide a path to citizenship to certain immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — currently protected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA — and to immigrants with other temporary protections. House Democrats will also put forth legislation that creates a path to legal status for migrant farmworkers while ramping up requirements for E-Verify, an electronic system to verify employees’ work authorization, and restructuring the H-2A agricultural visa program.

Both bills passed the House in 2019 with bipartisan support, but languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.