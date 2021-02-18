Hill Democrats unveil immigration bill backed by White House

President Joe Biden’s promised comprehensive immigration legislation hit the Hill on Thursday, but Democrats cautioned that the legislation represents the president’s “vision” for the system and not necessarily a bipartisan package.

“It’s our vision of what immigration reform should look like. And it’s a bill we can all be proud of,” Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is introducing the bill in the Senate, said at a virtual press conference.

The 353-page draft bill, dubbed the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, would mark the first drastic overhaul of the U.S. immigration system in years.

It would include a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, including so-called Dreamers brought to the U.S. as children, ease the green card process for families and eliminate a rule requiring foreign citizens to apply for asylum within one year of entering the U.S., among other sweeping changes.

But Menendez acknowledged passing such a bill is “not going to be easy, and we recognize that.” Democrats hold just a slim majority in the Senate, and would need the support of at least 10 Republicans for the bill to move forward.