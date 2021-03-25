No ‘Dreamers’ allowed: DACA recipients still can’t work for Congress

Like a lot of congressional interns, Sara had her five-year plan all mapped out. First, she’d find a staff assistant position, “then work my way up to legislative correspondent, then legislative assistant and then try to get a legislative directorship under my belt.”

She had already interviewed a few times when she found out. As a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, she suspected she’d have to fill out a few extra forms before accepting a Capitol Hill job. Instead, she discovered that she was completely barred from working for the federal government, including Congress, thanks to an obscure rider attached to annual appropriations bills.

“Besides the initial shock — OK, the next five to 10 years after college are going to look a lot different from what I expected — I was pretty disheartened that this was an issue because, as a DACA recipient, you have this work authorization and you think this solves a lot of my problems,” Sara says. “I have a Social Security number now, I can work and have a job and follow my dreams. And my dreams, as nerdy as they sound, were to work for the U.S. government and work in Congress and enact meaningful change through laws and through governance.”

Sara is not her real name. She agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity since she has never publicly disclosed her immigration status and she fears online abuse.

DACA allows undocumented immigrants widely known as “Dreamers,” who were brought to the U.S. as children, to apply for deportation relief if they meet certain criteria. It also allows them to file for a Social Security number, get a driver’s license, apply for federal student financial aid and get work permits. But since the 1990s, an appropriations provision has prevented federal money from being used to pay noncitizens as federal employees, with few exceptions — and DACA isn’t one of them.