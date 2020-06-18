Dreamers, Congress see hard work ahead despite court ruling

The Supreme Court ruling that spells relief for the thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children also takes pressure off Congress to find an immediate fix to their predicament.

But lawmakers said it highlights the need to find a permanent legislative solution since the court ruling leaves the door open for the Trump administration to make another attempt at ending the popular Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against a White House attempt to end the Obama-era program that has given 700,000 of these so-called Dreamers the ability to work in the United States and protection against deportation, calling Trump's move to end it “arbitrary and capricious.”

President Donald Trump criticized the decision in a series of tweets that suggested he might try another effort to rescind the program.

“As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law,” he said in one tweet. “The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.”