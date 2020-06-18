Supreme Court tells Trump administration it must redo Dreamers move

A divided Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s push to end an Obama-era program that gives nearly 700,000 so-called Dreamers the ability to work in the United States and avoid deportation, ruling Thursday that the government hadn’t followed federal procedural requirements.

The 5-4 ruling inserts the huge immigration issue of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, back into presidential politics just months ahead of the November elections. The fate of the DACA program could hinge on who wins the White House.

The decision also resets the nearly two-decades-old push in Congress for more permanent protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, but President Donald Trump for now still has the biggest say in what happens next.

The Trump administration has the ability to rescind the DACA program and can try again. But its first effort did not consider issues of forbearance from deportation and what, if anything, to do about the hardship to DACA recipients, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority.

“That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner,” Roberts wrote. “The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS [the Department of Homeland Security] so that it may consider the problem anew.”