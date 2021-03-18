House passes immigration bill to help ‘Dreamers’

Legislation that would create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children and those with other temporary immigration protections passed the House with bipartisan support Thursday, potentially teeing up a battle in the more closely divided Senate.

The bill passed 228-197, with all Democrats and nine Republicans voting in favor of the legislation.

The measure would open a gateway to citizenship for 2.5 million undocumented immigrants, including those often referred to as Dreamers, according to the bill’s sponsors.

The measure covers people already in the U.S. who were 18 years old or younger when they entered the country, including those currently with temporary protections under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

It would also provide a path to legal status for individuals with Temporary Protected Status as of 2017 or Deferred Enforced Departure as of January, two forms of temporary protection for individuals from countries in crisis.