GOP delegation slams Biden for ‘crisis’ during border visit

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and a dozen of his colleagues denounced the Biden administration’s handling of increased migration at the southwest border and called for congressional action during a visit Monday to the Texas border.

The 13-person Republican congressional delegation traveled to El Paso following higher numbers of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, including thousands of migrant children arriving without their parents.

“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said during a news conference.

McCarthy blamed the recent influx on President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his predecessor’s immigration restrictions. He also faulted Biden for not responding to a letter he sent earlier this month requesting a meeting to discuss recent migration trends.

“He doesn’t even acknowledge the letter, let alone a crisis that his policies created. So we will work together across the aisle, within our own party, because we know the solutions it will take,” McCarthy said.