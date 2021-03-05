Biden administration faces GOP outcry for saying no border ‘crisis’

Congressional Republicans ramped up calls to the Biden administration and Democratic leaders for meetings on the rising number of migrant children crossing the U.S. border, pushing back on the administration’s claim that the border is not in “crisis.”

Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel have asked Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. — the respective chairwomen of those panels — to hold hearings on the escalating situation at the border.

“The Committee must hear from Biden Administration officials about their plans to mitigate this crisis, since it is a direct result of President Biden’s unraveling of the prior administration’s strict, deterrent-focused border policies,” Oversight and Reform Republicans, led by ranking member Rep. James R. Comer of Kentucky, wrote in a letter Thursday to Maloney.

They also implied their Democratic colleagues were holding a double standard by having numerous hearings on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, while failing so far to hold the new administration accountable.

“Your silence on this issue in the last five weeks unfortunately suggests that you do not plan to hold the Biden Administration to the same standard to which you held the Trump Administration,” Rep. Tom McClintock of California, the top Republican on the immigration panel, and his colleagues told Lofgren in a separate letter.