As more migrant children arrive, Biden faces political hurdles

President Joe Biden has promised a more compassionate approach to immigration than his predecessor. But high numbers of children and families fleeing deteriorating conditions in Central America and strict U.S. protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put that promise to an early test.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which takes custody of migrant children who arrive in the U.S. without a parent, had approximately 7,600 children in its care as of Friday, more than double the average number of kids in custody this time last year, a department spokesperson told CQ Roll Call.

At a news conference Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pushed back on claims of a “crisis” at the border, but acknowledged that the department faces a “stressful challenge.”

“We are challenged at the border. The men and women at the Department of Homeland Security are meeting that challenge,” he said.

The increasing numbers present an operational hurdle for the administration less than six weeks after Biden took office: How to restore a system to consider children's asylum claims — a process essentially shut down under the Trump administration — while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.