The Senate is about to pull some all-nighters. Why?

In most parts of Washington, it’s normal to duck out of work a little bit early the day before vacation — except on Capitol Hill, where all-nighters frequently cap a mad dash to finish must-pass legislation before a scheduled holiday.

That’s especially true this August. Senators still have two massive tasks ahead of them before they can hit the beach (or the campaign trail): Passing the 2,700-page bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution to kickstart work on an expected party-line $3.5 trillion spending package.

The former is an ongoing process that’s already produced many late nights and work-filled weekends, while the latter will mean 50 hours of debate and as many amendments as members can stomach to offer. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has sworn to keep the Senate in session until both are done, ensuring senators will board their flights home sleep deprived and cranky.

Now, the Senate, at least in theory, could set a schedule that skipped the last-minute cram sessions. Schumer isn’t threatening to cancel summer vacation out of spite — it’s a crude motivational tool to spur his colleagues into finishing the work they could have done earlier and during normal office hours. But, just like with with every appropriations cycle, it always comes down to the wire.

Marathon sessions have become more common in recent years — 16 of the 44 Senate’s all-nighters occurred this century. There have already been two this year, and there was one last year. In 2017, there were three.