More work on Sundays makes senators ‘cranky’

The Senate is not known for working Sundays — heck, it hardly works on Fridays.

But over the past couple decades, the business of the chamber has spilled over into the day of traditional Christian rest more than usual, which is enough to stir up some feelings.

“It makes me a cranky senator,” said Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, summing up the general mood this week as the chamber hurtles toward a tantalizing August recess.

“But I signed up for this job,” she added quickly. “If it means that I have to work through the weekends, I will work through the weekends — and gladly so — because I want to get an infrastructure bill done.”

Senators worked 13 Sunday sessions between 1981 and 2000, tackling a lot of money matters and budget agreement showdowns, according to Senate records. That number has jumped to close to two dozen since 2001, and this weekend could add another.