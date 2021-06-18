‘Damn good to be back’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Loading the player...
Posted June 18, 2021 at 3:25pm
“It feels damn good to be back,” said Rep. Jim McGovern at the start of the first in-person House Rules Committee hearing in more than a year. “At least right now it does; it may not by the time this hearing is over.”
But Congress broke its usual gridlock this week and quickly passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Meanwhile, a fly invaded the Senate floor, Sen. Angus King was “demoted from king to chairman” and Sen. Bill Cassidy led his fellow senators in celebrating Seersucker Day.
