Rep. Steve Cohen told MSNBC last week that if aliens have ever visited Earth, they must’ve seen what we had to offer and “got the heck out of here.” Congress returned from its Memorial Day recess with a bang this week.

Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the U.S. Forest Service alter the moon’s orbit in order to combat climate change, Sen. Cory Booker relived his college football glory days, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio showed off his Route 66 socks and Rep. Peter Meijer tried to stick paper clips to his face to test out bogus claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.

