A Rand Paul voice vote, Scooby Snacks and a cicada attack — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of May 24, 2021
Posted May 28, 2021 at 3:09pm
While the Senate couldn’t pass a Jan. 6 commission bill, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer repeatedly expressed awe at an unexpected turn of bipartisanship this week: The chamber agreed to an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul via voice vote.
Meanwhile, a bird got loose in the Capitol, President Joe Biden ate some ice cream, Rep. Bruce Westerman talked about Scooby Snacks and CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, was accosted by a cicada.
