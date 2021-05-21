To be productive, no one in Congress can be involved — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of May 17, 2021
Posted May 21, 2021 at 3:19pm
Rep. Steve Cohen whipped out a “you can’t handle the truth” meme in response to Republican opposition to the House’s bipartisan Jan. 6 commission bill that faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Cole brought a birthday cake to the House Rules Committee, some jokes from President Joe Biden fell flat and Rep. John Katko asked everyone to just take a breath.
