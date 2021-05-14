Sen. Roy Blunt estimates that the Senate Rules and Administration Committee has a spirited debate about as frequently as the Brood X cicadas descend on the D.C. region (about every 17 years).

Meanwhile, not long before CQ Roll Call photographer Bill Clark captured a squirrel eating a Snickers bar outside the Capitol, Sen. Jeff Merkley put down his own Snickers to speak at a hearing. And after the CDC released new COVID-19 guidance, lawmakers celebrated being able to take off their masks — first lady Jill Biden even said she felt “naked” without hers.

[ Also watch: ‘Galaxy Quest,’ ‘Down Periscope’ and ‘Die Hard 2’ — Congressional Hits and Misses ]