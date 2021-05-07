Tim Allen’s and Kelsey Grammer’s voices made unexpected cameos during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing this week, as the livestream was bizarrely overtaken by audio from ’90s comedy flicks “Galaxy Quest” and “Down Periscope.” And not to miss out on the cinema fun, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva referred to his second lengthy markup recently as “Die Hard 2, the Sequel.”

Other hiccups with virtual hearings were on display throughout the week as lawmakers continued to struggle, like many of us, with working remotely.

