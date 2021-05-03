House hearing forced to recess as ‘Galaxy Quest,’ ‘Down Periscope’ play in background

As Rep. Marcy Kaptur began Monday’s House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, she seemed completely unaware of the peril the crew of the USS Stingray was in.

“As this hearing is fully virtual, we must address a few housekeeping matters,” she said, as Lt. Commander Thomas Dodge guided his submarine toward their target. “The chair or staff designated by the chair may mute participants’ microphones when they are not under recognition for the purposes of eliminating inadvertent background noise.”

Unbeknownst to Kaptur and the other lawmakers participating in Monday’s hearing, the audio from a movie — 1996’s “Down Periscope,” starring Kelsey Grammer as a disliked Navy officer who leads a crew of misfits in hijinks on the high seas amid some wargames — was playing over the congressional livestream. As the meeting began, the critically disdained movie was reaching its climax.

“You watch yourself, Dodge. You are addressing a superior officer,” Bruce Dern’s Rear Admiral Yancy Graham says.

“No, merely a higher ranking one,” Grammer’s Dodge zings in response.