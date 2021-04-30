Intern IDs, Lincoln’s ghost and vaccines on Mars: Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of April 26, 2021
Posted April 30, 2021 at 2:27pm
President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress was interrupted by an unidentified cellphone, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi elbow-bumped Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Ted Cruz struggled to keep his eyes open.
Meanwhile, Rep. Derek Kilmer talked about the biggest lesson learned while interning for a lawmaker in the 90s, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was haunted by Abe Lincoln’s ghost.
