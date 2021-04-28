Beyond policy, Biden’s first address to Congress about preserving democracy

“The question of whether our democracy will long endure is both ancient and urgent,” President Joe Biden told the socially distanced members of Congress assembled in the House chamber for his first address to a joint session Wednesday night.

Even beyond the focus on an aggressive spending and tax policy agenda that runs the gamut from immigration and infrastructure to guns and voting rights to clean energy and defeating cancer, the president's speech was about democratic institutions themselves.

“Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate and fears that have pulled us apart? America's adversaries, the autocrats of the world, are betting we can’t,” Biden said. “They believe we are too full of anger and rage.”

The president met before the speech with Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Karen Gibson and House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker, according to the White House.

Neither Gibson nor Walker were in their roles on Jan. 6, when a violent insurrection overwhelmed the Capitol during the most recent joint session prior to Wednesday night. Members in the galleries could be overheard reflecting on the horrifying experiences of that event, including crawling under banisters to flee for safety.