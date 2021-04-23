Loading the player...
Posted April 23, 2021 at 3:04pm
Rep. Glenn Grothman called out Cardi B for her Grammys performance that some of his constituents apparently found upsetting. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer talked about the “unofficial American holiday — 4/20,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lost power at an electric vehicle event and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exchanged words during a House floor vote.
[Also watch: ‘What’s my vote supposed to be?’ — Congressional Hits and Misses]