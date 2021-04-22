This congressman picked a fight with Cardi B. It went how you’d expect

On Thursday morning just a few minutes past 9 a.m., Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman stood on the House floor to give a one-minute speech to be entered into the record.

“I received complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we should be paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the country,” he said. “Wake up FCC and begin to do your job! The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Grothman was referring to a song by artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion called “WAP.” It is a sexually charged song, and their performance at the Grammys was equally so.

Like countless other musical performances in the past, the raunchiness of the lyrics and suggestiveness of the dance moves upset some cultural conservatives, who unironically decried it as a cavity rotting the nation’s sparkling white morality — just like their parents did with Madonna, and their parents did with Elvis Presley, and their parents did with big band jazz.

Beyond the salaciousness of her lyrics and performances, Cardi B has drawn conservative ire for her politics. She’s a strong, politically engaged Black woman who has repeatedly told her massive following to support Democrats in presidential elections. During the 2020 primaries, she interviewed Sen. Bernie Sanders and pledged to vote for him; later, during the general, she did the same with Joe Biden.