Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, as Biden signs bill

It took 30 months for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach the slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It took less than half that time for legislation commemorating that day, known as Juneteenth, to make it to the president’s desk.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday after the bill passed rapidly through both chambers of Congress this week.

In an East Room signing ceremony, Biden connected consecrating Juneteenth to his legislative agenda, including efforts to counter restrictive voting laws being adopted in Republican-controlled state legislatures.

“The emancipation of enslaved black Americans didn’t mark the end of America’s work to deliver on the promise of equality. It only marked the beginning,” said Biden. “We can’t rest for the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation. That, to me, is the meaning of Juneteenth.”

Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black vice president, spoke of the day’s importance as she introduced Biden.“We are gathered here in a house built by enslaved people. We are footsteps away from where President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. And we are here to witness President Joe Biden establish Juneteenth as a national holiday,” said Harris. “We have come far and we have far to go. But today is a day of celebration. It is not only a day of pride, it is also a day to reaffirm and rededicate ourselves to action.”