Juneteenth is not a federal holiday. These lawmakers are trying again

It took two years, five months and 18 days for the slaves in Galveston, Texas, to learn they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. It may take longer than that to get the date — June 19, 1865, known and celebrated as Juneteenth — recognized as a federal holiday.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, started the effort to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday (including Inauguration Day) last summer, along with Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. They reintroduced those bills earlier this year. With Juneteenth a month away, the group is planning to push the legislation again.

“I think Juneteenth tells a wonderful story,” said Jackson Lee. “It’s a story of freedom. It happened two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, but it still set a pathway of freedom. Who are we as a nation, if you’re frightened about freedom and liberation and joy?”

“It’s been a state holiday in Texas for 40 years,” said Cornyn. “So, it’s a big deal in Texas and we are going to keep trying to get it done.”

The last time Congress added to the official holiday list was with Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and the going was slow. Michigan Democrat John Conyers introduced a bill just days after King’s assassination in 1968, but the proposal didn’t get its first vote until 1979.