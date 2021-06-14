House Democrats propose $1.5 trillion spending ceiling

House Democrats introduced a resolution that would greenlight over $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending for the upcoming fiscal year, clearing the way for that chamber to sign off on President Joe Biden's topline request as soon as Monday.

If adopted, the "deeming" resolution will allow the Appropriations Committee to begin drafting its dozen fiscal 2022 spending bills ahead of markups later this month and in early July. The measure is an internal enforcement mechanism for the House intended to prevent amendments or entire bills from breaching the overall cap when the chamber's appropriations bills reach the floor next month.

The measure would set a topline spending limit of $1.506 trillion for appropriators to carve up, not counting a handful of "cap adjustments" that would allow more spending on traditional add-ons such as disaster relief, wildfire suppression and "program integrity" initiatives at agencies to help crack down on waste, fraud and abuse.

The base spending limit would amount to a 9 percent boost over the current fiscal year, which the House Budget Committee said would restore "critical public services and benefits after almost a decade of austerity and uncertainty" due to spending caps imposed by the 2011 deficit reduction law.

The deeming resolution does not break out separate caps for defense and nondefense programs. The Biden administration has proposed $770 billion, or a 16.5 percent increase, for domestic and foreign aid programs, and $753 billion for defense, a 1.6 percent boost.