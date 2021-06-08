No timeline for spending talks, White House budget director says

Acting White House budget director Shalanda D. Young told a Senate panel Tuesday that there weren't any talks planned yet to hammer out a bipartisan deal on spending levels for the upcoming fiscal year.

But Young, a veteran House Appropriations Committee aide, said at a Senate Budget Committee hearing that "it has to be a bipartisan process" in order to get the fiscal 2022 spending bills enacted. Unlike budget reconciliation packages, appropriations bills need to get past the Senate's 60-vote cloture threshold to advance.

Young, who was confirmed for the No. 2 spot at the Office of Management and Budget, is considered a top candidate to get the formal nod as President Joe Biden's pick to head the budget office. She's been serving in an acting capacity since Biden's original nominee, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration.

[Young confirmed as OMB deputy director]

Young is used to sitting across the negotiating table from top GOP appropriators like Alabama Sen. Richard C. Shelby, who has consistently warned of a fiscal train wreck this fall and winter without a compromise on discretionary spending.