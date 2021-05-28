Yarmuth: Democrats likely to adopt Biden’s spending targets

The House is on track to take up spending limits next month that would likely match President Joe Biden’s proposed defense and nondefense discretionary targets for next year, according to House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth.

The Kentucky Democrat said in an interview Friday afternoon that he expects House Democrats to move forward with a procedural mechanism known as a "deeming" resolution.

Yarmuth expects that measure would mirror the White House’s request, which as outlined Friday would provide a 1.6 percent increase for defense programs in fiscal 2022, to nearly $753 billion, while delivering a much larger 16.5 percent increase for domestic and foreign aid programs, to almost $770 billion.

A deeming resolution is used to set enforceable appropriations caps in the absence of statutory spending limits, which expire after the current fiscal year. A "deemer," as it's known, would need to be adopted by both chambers in order to provide enforceable spending caps for floor debate, but it doesn't go to the White House for a presidential signature.

Also, the House could end up with different "deemed" spending caps for appropriators than the Senate, at least initially,