Budget release starts a process that will run through summer

“The waiting,” as Tom Petty once sang, “is the hardest part.”

But what comes next after President Joe Biden’s delayed fiscal 2022 budget release on Friday may prove an even heavier lift for a divided Congress and a Democratic majority at odds with itself over Biden’s big-ticket infrastructure and other signature policies.

House Democrats will start drafting their appropriations bills after the Memorial Day break, with subcommittee markups beginning June 24. Senate markups may begin the following month, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt.

But given a bitter partisan dispute over the allocation of funds to defense and nondefense programs, some top lawmakers are already convinced the process could stall out until late in the year.

“That issue is not going away and it will probably be with us at Christmas,” according to Alabama Sen. Richard C. Shelby, the top Republican on Senate Appropriations. Biden wants a 16 percent boost for nondefense appropriations but less than a 2 percent increase for defense — a cut in real terms below current levels — upending the “parity” principle both parties have tried to enforce for the past decade.