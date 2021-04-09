Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget plan prioritizes domestic programs

The White House on Friday unveiled a $1.52 trillion discretionary spending request for the coming fiscal year that would pump billions of additional dollars into education, health care and environmental protection while essentially holding the line on defense spending.

The Biden administration’s first budget request is designed to begin reversing nearly a decade of “broad disinvestment” in nondefense discretionary spending that has hurt the country’s ability to address economic and racial inequality, rebuild from a pandemic and combat climate change, acting White House budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter accompanying the fiscal 2022 discretionary budget request.

The proposal, essentially an outline of the forthcoming detailed request, marks a sharp break from the fiscal priorities of the Trump administration, which sought to beef up military spending and slash domestic spending, such as at the EPA.

President Joe Biden’s budget request would provide $769 billion for nondefense programs, a 16 percent increase over the current year’s level. National defense spending, by contrast, would amount to $753 billion — a nominal increase of 1.7 percent.

Big winners

Among the biggest winners is the Education Department, which would receive a 40.8 percent increase in base funding for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The $102.8 billion request for the department includes $36.5 billion in so-called Title 1 grants for high-poverty schools — a $20 billion increase from this year’s level.