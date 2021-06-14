Hill staffers expect infrastructure bill to pass, but little else

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden’s agenda is shrinking. According to CQ Roll Call’s latest Capitol Insiders Survey of congressional staffers, the big question remains how large an infrastructure bill Congress will give him to sign. Aides are doubtful there will be much of significance beyond it.

Biden has already more than halved his initial proposal for a $2.3 trillion bill to build roads and bridges, but also expand electric vehicle charging stations, climate research and care for senior citizens. Most of the 106 aides who responded to CQ Roll Call’s poll said that they expected it would pass but that Congress would scale it back still further.

CQ Roll Call emailed the staffers on June 7 and they had till June 9 to respond. Of those who did, 60 were Republicans, 44 Democrats, and two independents.

Both Republicans and Democrats agreed that Congress will pass an infrastructure bill, and most of them expect it will be close to the $1 trillion plan Biden offered to the Republicans’ negotiator, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, on June 2.

Nearly 6 in 10 of the Democratic respondents said they expected Congress would pass a slightly scaled-back bill, with the rest expecting passage with more significant downsizing.