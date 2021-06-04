House Democrats offer five-year, $547 billion highway bill

House Democrats on Friday introduced a five-year, $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill that they hope will comprise a key part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

The plan, which is scheduled for markup on June 9, is $53 billion higher than last year’s $494 billion House highway bill and includes $343 billion for roads, bridges and safety; $109 billion for transit; and $95 billion for freight and passenger rail. The House passed that bill, but the Senate took no action.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., said the bill would include language prioritizing a fix-it-first approach that would invest in current roads and bridges before building new ones. In a release, he said the bill will seize “this once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future.”

According to a fact sheet and section-by-section summary, the bill would focus $116 billion of highway formula programs on repair or operational improvements to existing roads and bridges. It would also work to reduce carbon emissions by investing in passenger rail, public transit, cycling and walking infrastructure.

Its release comes just weeks after the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved a five-year $312.4 billion plan on May 26.