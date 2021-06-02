Labor unions have a new point man on infrastructure

Greg Regan took the helm of the AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department in the worst of circumstances but with the best possible preparation.

The circumstances: In the midst of a global pandemic that threatened his members’ jobs and lives, Regan’s boss and mentor, Larry Willis, died tragically in November after succumbing to injuries from a bike crash.

The preparation: Willis’s leadership and trust, which gave Regan and the team Willis had carefully put together the confidence to step up when the moment demanded it.

When the pandemic broke out, Regan, 37, was secretary-treasurer for the TTD, a coalition of 33 unions representing transportation workers. As a key policy staffer for the union, Regan, along with Willis, worked carefully to lobby for the March 2020 COVID-19 relief package that included paycheck protection for airline workers. He also fought for protective equipment and other provisions aimed at protecting a workforce that had no choice but to be public-facing.

“And then, right when it seemed like there was a light at the end of the tunnel with the Biden election, and the promise of new opportunities for us and a better working legislative environment, we were hit with this tragedy,” he said.