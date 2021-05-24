New Senate highway bill may be part of something bigger

At first glance, the 549-page, $303.5 billion bipartisan highway bill that the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will mark up Wednesday appears to be a direct descendant of the bill the committee approved in 2019.

Both included climate titles. Both emphasize resilience — 57 mentions in the 2019 bill and 75 in the newest iteration. Both include a new grant program promoting resilient infrastructure. Both are bipartisan.

The difference is that this year, with a renewed focus on infrastructure, the bill, or some version of it, may become a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal and one of the few bright spots of bipartisanship in what has become an increasingly tense process.

And that worries environmental groups, who say the bill doesn’t push hard enough to embrace the sweeping, transformative measures Biden has called for to combat climate change.

“There’s progress,” said Matthew Casale, Environment Campaigns Director for U.S. Public Interest Research Group and its U.S. PIRG Education Fund. “A bipartisan proposal with a climate title is a good thing. Does it need to ultimately be stronger? Yeah, of course.”