AOC Blanton under investigation for misusing government vehicle

J. Brett Blanton, the architect of the Capitol and the only member of the Capitol Police Board who has kept his job in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is being investigated by his agency’s inspector general for allegedly misusing his official government car, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

Blanton’s official AOC-issued home-to-work car, a black Ford Explorer with AOC license plates, was being driven recklessly by a woman near Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, March 6, according a complaint received by AOC Inspector General Christopher Failla’s office. The vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, made an unauthorized stop at Walmart. Further, someone in the car made obscene gestures at the person who reported the incident, the complaint alleges.

Blanton, who receives a budget for the vehicle, is prohibited by agency rules from transporting non-official passengers in the AOC car and from using the car for anything other than commuting to and from the Capitol and official agency business.

The inspector general’s office is also reviewing an earlier incident from Dec. 17 in which an observer saw the car in Burke, Va., and in Fairfax, Va., driving near a gym. That complaint was filed with the General Services Administration through the How’s My Driving program, which allows the public to report misuse or reckless driving of government cars.

The General Services Administration shared the complaint with the AOC’s fleet manager days later. It was also sent to 11 other AOC employees. However, the inspector general’s office was not made aware of the December allegation until March, when the Tysons Corner incident was discussed.