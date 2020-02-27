Hostile workplace persists at Architect of the Capitol, lawsuit alleges

The Architect of the Capitol is facing allegations of sexual harassment from an employee who contends supervisors continued to denigrate her despite previously agreeing to resolve her complaints.

The complaint filed against the AOC by Donna Blake, a painter at the agency, alleges she was harassed dating back to 2014 by supervisors based on her sex and protected activity.

Those individuals — Walter Skinner, Doug Helmann, Erma Teacher and Mike Reid — are identified in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia but not named as defendants.

Among the allegations outlined in the lawsuit are that Skinner sexually harassed and denigrated Blake for years and told her if she wanted a promotion, she should wear a short skirt and “go bend over” in the superintendent’s office.

There was an unspecified internal resolution of Blake’s claims in January 2019, but the hostile work environment continued past that date, according to the lawsuit filed in November. The lawsuit has largely flown under the radar but is noteworthy because of other discrimination lawsuits filed recently against the AOC.