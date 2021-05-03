IG Report: Architect of the Capitol staff unprepared for active shooter, riots

As violent rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, some Architect of the Capitol employees did not know what protective actions to take, a result of several emergency preparedness shortcomings highlighted by the agency’s inspector general.

The flash report, released April 27, found Architect of the Capitol plans and emergency management training did not sufficiently address situations involving active shooters and civil disturbances and the existing emergency policies regarding those events were not updated. Further, the agency lacked consistent, integrated emergency preparedness training with the other legislative branch organizations working in the Capitol.

“We received information from AOC employees that some AOC staff did not know what protective actions to take while inside of the Capitol building as events unfolded on January 6,” Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher P. Failla wrote in his report.

Because of COVID-19, the AOC was limited in its ability to conduct training but shifted to virtual sessions and held two agencywide exercises in 2020. One focused on how teams would run initial surveys to assess damage after an incident. The other was a snow removal exercise. There was limited online active shooter training for employees in the Capitol Visitor Center, but the rest of the agency was not included.

“We found that while a small number of Capitol Visitor Center employees received virtual training on active shooter scenarios in 2020, the rest of the agency did not,” Failla wrote.