Barricades may be coming down around Capitol Hill, but the shadow of the violent Jan. 6 attack still looms and congressional staff and lawmakers are thinking about how they can keep themselves and their colleagues safe in the case of an emergency. They are considering how well they know their own surroundings and want universal training and more information to keep them safe.

Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Barry Loudermilk of Georgia introduced a bill last week that would require lawmakers and staff in the House to take emergency preparedness training focused on emergency equipment like escape hoods, egress routes, emergency alerts and safe haven locations.

The violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 highlighted a need for more members and staff to be trained and prepared for emergency situations.

“This incident kind of brought to light the imperativeness of being prepared in these situations,” an aide to Norman said.

Susan Tsui Grundmann, executive director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, said her office is also working on emergency preparedness. She told the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee last week that the events of Jan. 6 led her team to work on things that were not included in the strategic plan of goals and priorities, which was developed before the attack.