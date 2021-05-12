Lawmakers recount lack of emergency preparedness on Jan. 6 as AOC vows to improve

Two lawmakers said Wednesday that their offices were unprepared for what actions to take during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, something they said makes it imperative for everyone working there to receive coordinated emergency training.

At a Wednesday hearing of the House Administration Committee, Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., and Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., both said they were unaware of what emergency steps to take during the insurrection. They told Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher Failla they agreed with his recommendation to implement more emergency training for all employees on Capitol Hill.

Failla told the panel that although it is a logistical challenge to coordinate training for all the legislative branch entities, they should all be required to drill regularly so they are accustomed to points of egress during an attack and what protective equipment is available to use.

“I think it’s important to drill to that,” Failla said, adding that it would be a “big step” if it were mandated for new members to undergo such training at orientation.

Scanlon concurred, noting her emergency equipment wasn’t even set up and she didn’t know what the emergency directives she was receiving meant.