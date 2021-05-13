Capitol staff diversity ‘can’t just start at the bottom,’ panel told

Narrow talent pipelines, pigeonholing of portfolio issues and casual microaggressions from colleagues and bosses are some of the issues hampering efforts to recruit and retain House staffers that represent the diversity of the nation and districts they represent, witnesses told the House Modernization of Congress Committee on Thursday.

The House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, or ODI, is now a permanent resource for the chamber, and there is funding to pay interns. But those alone are not enough to change entrenched hiring and management practices that exclude or push out people of color, people with disabilities and other underrepresented groups, these witnesses said.

“It is not enough to hire a diverse candidate; we must make sure that the environment is ready to integrate them fully into the work of the office,” said Keenan Austin Reed, a former chief of staff for Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., and co-founder of the Black Women’s Congressional Alliance.

Chairman Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., asked if managerial training could be impactful, and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., asked if training or educational boot camps might help to open doors for junior staff to advance. All the panelists expressed support for training and talent development to cultivate staff from underrepresented groups. But the larger workplace also needs to put in effort, they said.

“We should also recognize that an environment that has had a homogeneous staff for the majority of its history will need to make some cultural adjustments,” said Reed.