Modernization Committee eyes accountability and new proposals

Reps. Derek Kilmer, a Democrat from Washington, and William R. Timmons IV, a Republican from South Carolina, talk over each other on a joint phone call for just a moment before recognizing that they are in agreement and trying to say the same thing.

The pair are at the helm of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, leading the second leg of a massive effort to make the House, steeped in history and led by octogenarians, into a more efficient, effective and cooperative body.

The committee settled on 97 bipartisan recommendations during the last session on how to make Congress function better, and it's now building its agenda for the next two years. It will offer new recommendations on a rolling basis, going deeper into some issues it has already covered, such as staff retention, and exploring new areas for improvement.

This week, the panel will meet in private to set the agenda, with Kilmer and Timmons presenting an outline of issues and hearing topics for the next year and areas of focus for future recommendations.

“But, you know, this committee has consistently been really bipartisan and really inclusive, so I expect that we’ll iterate on that based on the feedback we get from members,” said Kilmer.