If a series of life-threatening situations hasn’t motivated Congress to plan for the worst, what could?

Such scenarios are not abstract. A gunman opened fire at an early morning baseball practice in June 2017 targeting Republican lawmakers and severely injuring then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The next year, a train carrying much of the Senate GOP caucus to a retreat crashed into a truck. One person died, but it could have been worse. In January 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters set up a gallows on the Capitol grounds and violently overtook the Capitol, in search of Democratic leaders and Republicans they viewed as insufficiently loyal to the outgoing president.

Just a handful of votes separates the majority from the minority in the current Congress, but despite these real and life-threatening incidents, there has been little interest or action to protect the continuity of congressional operations if an attack or accident kills numerous members.

Police officers stand next to an SUV with a shattered window across the street from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot during baseball practice on June 14, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

How quickly vacant seats are filled depends on each state’s policies, and in some cases, if there is a governor of one party and a safe seat held by the other, it can be the better part of a year. That has the potential to shift the balance of power in Congress and upend the will of voters, an unfortunate scenario after a tragic event.