Racial gap persists among Capitol Hill interns

Ravi Perry wasn’t your ordinary college freshman. At a time when most students are still trying to figure out their major, Perry had figured out the first step in his career — a summer internship in his congresswoman’s D.C. office. It set him down the path to where he is today: chair of Howard University’s political science department.

But before he could take that first step, he had to figure out how to afford it. D.C. was cheaper 20 years ago, but it still wasn’t cheap, and the internship, like almost all internships back then, didn’t pay. Perry managed to find a part-time job at American University, but he still needed to find an affordable place to live. And if it weren’t for Señora Szymanski, he might not have made it.

“I had to get my former high school Spanish teacher’s brother to give me an apartment to live in,” he said.

Szymanski’s brother had an apartment in Alexandria and planned to be away the entire summer, so on little more than his sister’s vouching, he let Perry, still a teenager, stay there rent-free.

It shouldn’t take such an unlikely confluence of factors — getting hired, finding a second job, getting a free place to stay — for Black kids to take an internship, Perry said. But the barriers remain.