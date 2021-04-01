At the Races: It’s April, no foolin’

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

President Joe Biden’s choice of a union hall in Pittsburgh as the backdrop for the Wednesday announcement of his $2 trillion infrastructure plan was a clear appeal to the working-class voters Democrats are trying to win back with ambitious government programs.

“We’ll rebuild the middle class,” Biden said. “We’re going to bring everybody along.”

Democrats reinforced that message throughout the week on the campaign front, highlighting the infrastructure plan and other Democratic measures in Congress that they say will help America’s working class.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, who is running for the state’s open Senate seat and joined Biden in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, called the infrastructure package a “slam dunk” and said that it would create “seven figures of new jobs.” Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, another Senate candidate, also joined Biden in the Keystone State.