Former pro wrestler wins Nevada primary to take on Rep. Susie Lee
Results coming in slowly after Tuesday’s primary
Former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer was declared the winner Friday of the Republican nomination to face Democratic Rep. Susie Lee as mail-in votes from Nevada's primary on Tuesday continued to be counted.
In a state known for colorful characters, Rodimer certainly fits the bill. The former WWE wrestler turned attorney ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2018, and had the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of Tuesday's primary.
Rodimer also had support from conservative groups including the NRA and National Right to Life, which helped him defeat former State Treasurer Dan Schwartz. Super PACs spent at least $493,000 favoring Rodimer or opposing Schwartz.
The Associated Press called the race for Rodimer at 12:06 p.m. Friday, when results for 94 percent of precincts showed him with 46 percent and Schwartz with 31 percent in a six-candidate field.
The Schwartz campaign was unable to overcome the outside money in support of Rodimer, as well as what became persistent accusations he was not conservative enough for the GOP primary electorate.
Lee was quickly declared the winner of the Democratic primary on Tuesday when partial results showed her with 80 percent against two challengers. A Daily Beast report on Monday raised questions about her husband's casino-affiliated business ventures getting access to federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee, like other Nevada politicians, lobbied for the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration to allow businesses with significant revenue derived from gambling to get access to the Paycheck Protection program to help keep workers on payrolls.
Republicans think they should have a chance in the 3rd District, since Trump carried it narrowly in 2016. But Lee won in 2018 by 9 points, and had $2 million in her campaign account on May 20, compared with $220,000 for Rodimer.
Rodimer comes with baggage, too. He has a past arrest for battery at a Waffle House in Naples, Fla., for which he has expressed regret. The charge didn’t lead to a criminal record, and opponents were unable to make it a real issue in the primary.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 3rd District race Likely Democratic.
Another GOP primary, to choose a challenger to Rep. Stephen Horsford in the 4th District, remained uncalled Friday afternoon. Horsford beat five competitors on Tuesday, and had 75 percent of the vote with 64 percent of precincts counted on Friday.
With 70 percent of the Republican vote counted in the 4th District, former Assemblyman Jim Marchant led a field of eight candidates with 34 percent. That put him about 1,500 votes ahead of Air Force veteran Sam Peters, who had 29 percent, according to the AP.