Former pro wrestler wins Nevada primary to take on Rep. Susie Lee

Former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer was declared the winner Friday of the Republican nomination to face Democratic Rep. Susie Lee as mail-in votes from Nevada's primary on Tuesday continued to be counted.

In a state known for colorful characters, Rodimer certainly fits the bill. The former WWE wrestler turned attorney ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2018, and had the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Rodimer also had support from conservative groups including the NRA and National Right to Life, which helped him defeat former State Treasurer Dan Schwartz. Super PACs spent at least $493,000 favoring Rodimer or opposing Schwartz.

The Associated Press called the race for Rodimer at 12:06 p.m. Friday, when results for 94 percent of precincts showed him with 46 percent and Schwartz with 31 percent in a six-candidate field.

The Schwartz campaign was unable to overcome the outside money in support of Rodimer, as well as what became persistent accusations he was not conservative enough for the GOP primary electorate.