Appropriators pressure Capitol Police to make Jan. 6 IG report public, hold press briefings

Two lawmakers in charge of determining Capitol Police funding levels are pressuring the notoriously secretive department to publicly release an upcoming inspector general report on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“In the wake of the January 6th attack that shook the confidence of so many Americans, taking a more open and transparent approach isn’t just the right thing to do, it will be the most effective as we seek to restore citizens’ confidence that the heart of America’s government is secure,” House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and ranking member Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., wrote Monday to the U.S. Capitol Police board.

The IG’s review of the insurrection aims to determine failures in planning, policy and intelligence gathering and is expected to make recommendations on how to fix problems within the department tasked with keeping the Capitol safe.

Michael A. Bolton, the force’s inspector general, launched the review within a week of the attack. The IG’s office suspended all other projects pending the completion of the review and committed its entire staff to it.

The Capitol Police inspector general, unlike similar watchdogs within the executive branch, is not required to post reports or audits on its website or make them public. The department has resisted doing so and has repeatedly rejected requests by CQ Roll Call for access to previous reports.