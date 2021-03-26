‘One of my favorite times of the week’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Sen. Dan Sullivan gave CQ Roll Call reporter Chris Cioffi a Senate floor shout-out for his story about Sullivan’s “Alaskan of the Week” speech.

Cioffi confirms that the senator did, shockingly, pronounce his last name correctly, and appreciates that his shout-out was paired with a tribute to another journalist: longtime Fairbanks Daily News-Miner editor Rod Boyce.

Meanwhile, as the Senate went back-and-forth about abolishing the filibuster, House Modernization Chairman Derek Kilmer called for an exorcist to rid Congress of its woes, Sen. Cory Booker warned his colleagues not to watch “Saw II” and Rep. Pat Fallon was duped by a satirical news site.

